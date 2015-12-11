Evolution of the logistics industry in Singapore

In almost every industries, there is bound to be competition. With competition, innovation will occur resulting in improvement in the product or service quality. The logistics industry is especially competitive. There are a lot of players in the logistics industry, such as PCA Masters Pte Ltd Singapore, Courier Network, Singpost, FedEx and DHL. Some of these logistics companies focus on niche services while others offer a broad range of logistical services to customers.

The logistics industry has come a long way from the past. A lot of operational processes has improved largely due to the technological advancement. In the past, large manual labor is needed in its operations. For example, the sorting of the documents and parcels was carried out by hundreds and thousands of people. More than 90% of the labor force is replaced by machines now. Just a handful of people is needed to make sure that the machines are working fine, and to intervene when there is any error.

Moreover, as fewer people uses internet in the past, the logistics industry mainly advertises to people through traditional marketing channels such as TV advertising and radio advertising. Currently, many logistics companies have their own websites and adopt internet marketing as well. They have been going more towards the digital direction.

Apart from having a website presence, many logistics companies also built interesting web and mobile applications to support their operations and customer service. Web applications such as route planning application allow their couriers to find the shortest delivery routes for multiple deliveries. This greatly saved a lot of time and money for the couriers and the company. In addition, there are also web applications and mobile applications that allow the customers to log in to access their accounts which will contain information such as past transactions and current processing deliveries. This heightens the customer service and keeps customers more informed about their delivery statuses.

Looking into the future, I will expect further adoption of technology into the business processes and operations. It is interesting to see how the product and service offering can be improved over time.