Types Of Courier Services In Singapore

There are many different types of SG delivery service provided and the following are among some of the best and most preferred types of courier services provided by local companies within Singapore.

The first tier of most basic courier services provided by companies in Singapore are next day deliveries without any requirements for specific time slots. This is usually the cheapest type of courier services. Essentially, what will happen is that the courier company will pick up the document / item from you and then keep it with them overnight and deliver it to the customer anytime during the next day.

If you require a specific timing to pick up from you and have it delivered, then it would cost more naturally. Hence, if you don’t have any kind of specific requirements for timeslots and are able to pick up and receive the items anytime, I would recommend you not to specify a timeslot to the courier services company.

Next of all, the heavier the item, the more expensive it is going to cost. They don’t charge you to the penny like postal services like SingPost do. They simply have ranges of weight, and if you exceed the range, you’re required to pay an excess. That’s all. Usually it’s either in increment of 1KG or 5KGs.

There is a difference in pricing between documents and parcels. Anything that is not in paper form would be considered a parcel when it comes to courier services. This would mean that the company would often get a van or car driver to deliver your goods instead of having it delivered by a motorcycle rider. This would mean that the cost of delivery is higher due to the naturally higher cost of vehicle.

If you want night deliveries (usually after 6pm deliveries is considered night deliveries for the sake of our article) or strictly weekend delivery only, then you would definitely need to pay more. Also, do kindly take note that not all companies in Singapore would be able to accede to that request as most courier companies in Singapore don’t have couriers working during the weekends.

If you require urgent deliveries (usually classified as orders which you need the courier to pick up and deliver within 2 hours), then it would be more expensive too. This is otherwise known as the urgent courier level of services. This is considered the highest tier among the types of courier services in Singapore.