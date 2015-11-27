How To Find A Good Singapore Courier Firm

Looking for a good courier services firm should be a simple task, but if you don’t know the basics, then it can be really daunting due to the multiple levels of pricing and services that local courier companies in Singapore may provide. Here are some of the best tips to kick start your search for the best Singapore courier services firm for your business.

Personally, as an E-commerce business boss, I looked to PCA Masters for their courier services and hence in this post I’ll share with you the decisions and steps that I took to finally decide on them as my choice of courier for my business.

There is obviously more than only one Singapore courier services company, so I had my pick of them. However, I decided on PCA Masters for 3 main reasons – speed, reliability and prices.

Speed – I feel that as an E-commerce business, it is important to provide speed to my customers so as to assure them that I run a legitimate business. Getting a quick and efficient courier services firm in Singapore is very important for E-commerce businesses because the customers have not seen the product(s) in reality, and some of them may have the fear that the E-commerce website they bought from is not legitimate. Hence, you want to re-assure your clients that you’re a real business by providing them with timely and quick deliveries. Never be late. The deliveries can be slightly earlier to delight the customers, but never late. But how was I to know that PCA Masters would be on time? I didn’t know, so I resorted to 2 tips: I tracked how fast the Singapore courier companies whom I emailed replied me. When it comes to this day and age, the phone can be slightly outdated and I wanted to work with a company which leverages technology and is efficient in replies. Secondly, I also tried them out (albeit at a slightly higher rate than the eventual one I got as a regular customer) and found that they had indeed kept to their promises!

Reliability – this one was a easy factor to help understand because I had trial deliveries, and most companies were good at being reliable (at least among those I had found on the first page of Google Singapore). However, because PCA Masters had the edge on speed at this point in time, I chose them.

Pricing – of course this was also a big factor. I had about 1000 deliveries per month and approximately 40 deliveries a day. Realistically, because the deliveries are spread all across Singapore, hence each driver can only take around 15 deliveries a day, so I hired 3 drivers at $1.8k salary (if CPF were to be included, it would be around $2.2k salary in total. Multiplied by 3, that would mean a salary expense of around $6.6k for my business every month. Because PCA Masters was willing to generously offer my business deliveries at only $5 per delivery, I was able to reduce my expenses to around $5k, and saved $1.6k in the process which I then used to re-invest back into the business!